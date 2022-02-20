Few details have been released after emergency crews responded to an apartment building in Kitchener on Sunday.

Just before 2 p.m., Waterloo regional police tweeted that Greenfield Avenue was closed at Kingsway Drive and officers are in the area to assist the Kitchener Fire Department. The public was asked to avoid the area.

Officials have yet to supply further details, but during the incident smoke could be seen coming from one of the units, which also appeared to have sustained damage to the balcony.

Public transit buses were brought in as emergency shelters for residents.

It's unclear if anyone was injured, or the extent of the damage.

Greenfield Avenue reopened around 4 p.m.