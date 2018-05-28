

CTV Kitchener





Green party leader Mike Schreiner was not part of the Ontario leaders’ debate on Sunday night.

Schreiner says his party’s exclusion is unfair and says the province needs more democracy.

“There are four parties that receive public funding and hundreds of thousands of votes,” says Schreiner. “People of Ontario deserve to hear from all four of those parties.”

Schreiner held his own event that he calls 'infiltrate the debate' in Guelph on Sunday evening where he discussed his party’s position via a live stream on Twitter.

He addressed a number of hot-button issues including child care, the small business tax, and hydro.