KITCHENER -- An 81-year-old Kitchener woman is celebrating just weeks before Christmas after winning six figures in the lottery.

Ursula Draeger matched six out of seven Encore numbers in the correct order in the Lotto 6/49 draw on Dec. 14.

She won $100,000.

In a news release, the OLG says she was calm and happy when she learned she had won.

"It feels amazing," she told the OLG prize centre. "I needed this."

She plans to pay off some bills and save. She's also considering buying herself a new car.

The winning ticket was bought at the Rexall on Frederick Street in Kitchener.