A Great Dane cross puppy was found wandering in distress on Waterloo Avenue in Guelph on Oct. 1.

The animal was brought to the Guelph Humane Society, where it was diagnosed with an old, untreated leg injury.

“He had been out all day and had been limping,” said Megan Swan, an animal protection officer with the GHS, at the time.

No one came forward to claim the dog, who they called Bentley.

Bentley was diagnosed with a fracture in his left leg bone. An orthopedic surgeon removed part of the bone to allow greater range of motion, according to a press release.

“We are so grateful for the help of our donors and foster parents. They provide so much support to our animals who need a little extra care,” said Shelley McCrae, the canine care manager, in a press release.

The surgery, combined with related care costs, had an estimated price tag of between $3,000 and $4,000. This was made possible through donors to Duke’s Fund at the Guelph Humane Society.

As of Nov. 20, Bentley was being cared for in a foster home, where he would start physiotherapy to rebuild the strength of his leg.

It was estimated that he would be recovered in about six weeks.