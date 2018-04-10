Featured
Grease fire causes Kitchener apartment building to be evacuated
CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, April 10, 2018 5:56AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, April 10, 2018 6:10AM EDT
A grease fire at a Kitchener apartment building sent one man to hospital on Monday evening.
At approximately 10:30 p.m. firefighters were called to the building on Lorne Avenue.
Police say the fire is not being treated as suspicious
They say the injured man was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The apartment building was evacuated during the fire.
Fire officials say damage is estimated to be $40,000.