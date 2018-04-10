

CTV Kitchener





A grease fire at a Kitchener apartment building sent one man to hospital on Monday evening.

At approximately 10:30 p.m. firefighters were called to the building on Lorne Avenue.

Police say the fire is not being treated as suspicious

They say the injured man was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The apartment building was evacuated during the fire.

Fire officials say damage is estimated to be $40,000.