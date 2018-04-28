

Emily Silva, CTV Kitchener





The Grand River watershed continues to recover following recent rainfall and snow melts over the past few weeks.

The GRCA is warning that rivers and streams throughout the area are flowing much faster and higher than normal for this time of year.

They say they're also seeing weaker stream banks and lots of debris in the river.

"It's certainly not the place to hang out by the water right now. Even those recreational users who typically use the river this time of year, it's a different river because of the events we had earlier in the season," said GRCA spokesperson Cam Linwood.

Water levels are expected to recede in the coming weeks, but the GRCA says recreational water users like canoeists and fishermen, should be aware of the elevated flows.

"Fishing's obviously something people are very keen on doing this time of year, certainly while the flows are still up, but we want people to stay well away," said Linwood.

The GRCA says water temperatures currently remain just a few degrees above zero, increasing the risk of hypothermia to anyone that may fall in.

The warning is currently in effect until Monday.

With reporting by Tina Yazdani