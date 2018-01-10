

CTV Kitchener





With temperatures warm enough to melt snow expected over the next few days – and rain on top of that – the Grand River Conservation Authority is warning of the potential for flooding.

The GRCA issued a flood watch for the entire Grand watershed Wednesday afternoon.

The agency warned that there was an elevated risk of flooding for low-lying areas along the Grand, Speed, Nith and Conestogo rivers, and other connected waterways, until Friday afternoon when temperatures were expected to fall back below freezing.

River levels in the Nith were expected to near warning criteria by Friday afternoon, and peak Saturday afternoon in Ayr, while it was possible that the Speed could get high enough to force a closure of Blackbridge Road in Cambridge.

In the St. Jacobs area, the GRCA warned that the low-level bridge on Three Bridges Road could be closed Thursday evening and stay closed for about 24 hours.

Ice fishing at Belwood Lake was likely to be suspended due to the possibility of higher water flows and thin ice.

The GRCA’s reservoirs across the watershed contain low levels of water and are expected to absorb much of any potential floodwaters.

In addition to flooding, the GRCA warned of possible ice jams in Grand Valley, West Montrose and Cayuga.