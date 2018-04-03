

CTV Kitchener





The Grand River itself isn’t expected to spill its banks over the next few days, but it could be a different story on Lake Erie.

The Grand River Conservation Authority says the combination of rain and high winds – occasionally gusting to 100 km/h, according to Environment Canada – will lead to the water level in Lake Erie rising one metre by Wednesday morning.

Police officers will be monitoring roads along the Lake Erie shore Tuesday night and closing them if the water gets too high.

Water levels are expected to start receding later in the day Wednesday.

The GRCA says it doesn’t expect anything beyond traditional low-lying areas to be flooded in the Grand watershed itself, although most rivers and streams will be running well above their normal levels.