KITCHENER -- The Grand River Conservation Authority has said the forecast indicates the potential for 60-80mm of precipitation across the watershed over Friday and throughout the weekend.

Officials say there is uncertainty in how much rain will fall before it changes to freezing rain.

They warn precipitation combined with frozen or saturated soil and melting snow will cause significant runoff into rivers and lakes, and therefore flooding is expected in low-lying areas.

The Authority also says due to limited ice cover on rivers and streams there is little risk of any ice jam flooding.

The GRCA reminds the public to be cautious around all bodies of water and are encouraging parents to keep their children and pets away from all waterways.