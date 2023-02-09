GRCA urges caution around waterways during mass rainfall

With 20-30mm of rain expected to fall Thursday in Waterloo region, a local conservation authority is warning residents to use extreme caution around all waterways.

According to a press release issued by the Grand River Conservation Authority (GRCA), the rain will cause increased flows and unsafe ice conditions throughout the Grand River watershed.

Though no significant flooding is expected Thursday, GRCA said river flows in local waterways will be higher than normal for this time of year, which increases the risk in low-lying areas typically prone to flooding.

Cold temperatures over the past week allowed for ice formation on local waterbodies, but GRCA said the recent weather conditions have significantly weakened any ice that remains and the public should stay off the ice.

The press release added that ice fishing is currently closed at all Grand River Conservation Areas that offer the activity.

Officials said GRCA reservoirs are being used to reduce downstream flooding but river flows will remain elevated, increasing the safety risk around rivers and streams throughout the watershed. It was also noted that banks adjacent to rivers and creeks are very slippery and pose a serious hazard.

This message will remain in effect until Feb. 13 at 12:00 p.m., though the GRCA said updated flood messages will be issued if necessary as conditions change.