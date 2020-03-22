KITCHENER -- Parks operated by the Grand River Conservation Authority will be closed to all visitors starting on March 23.

The GRCA says that will include day-use visitors and membership pass holders.

The parks are expected to close until April 6.

The GRCA says their staff has noticed an increase in visitors and while most have maintained an appropriate physical distance, some large groups of people have been gathering, parking illegally and entering areas marked as closed.

As a result, starting Monday, no pedestrian traffic will now be permitted in Grand River parks.

Anyone caught on park property will be considered trespassing and they could face a fine.

The GRCA says many of their parks staff are required to inspect dam infrastructure daily and it is “essential that they are able to continue to do so without impediment or risk to their health and safety.”

“We are urging the community to respect the closures,” says Lisa Stocco, the GRCA’s Manager of Communications, in a press release. “With the gates closed and limited staff, we are reminding the public that it will make it difficult for emergency services personnel to assist people within the parks in the event of an emergency. Anyone who chooses to ignore the closure is putting their own safety, and potentially the safety of others at risk.”

The GRCA says they’ll continue to monitor the situation and will reassess their decision before April 6.

They operate a total of 12 parks: Belwood Lake, Brant, Byng Island, Conestogo Lake, Elora Gorge, Elora Quarry, Guelph Lake, Laurel Creek, Luther Marsh, Pinehurst Lake, Rockwood, Shade's Mills.