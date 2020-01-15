KITCHENER -- All flood warnings and watches issued by the Grand River Conservation Authority from Jan. 9-13 have been terminated.

A watershed conditions statement on water safety remains in effect until Sunday along the Grand River Watershed for the rest of the week due to higher than normal flows.

Record levels of rain caused major flooding in communities along the watershed during the weekend of Jan. 10.

The GRCA says levels continue to recede, but a large amount of debris has been swept into the extremely cold water systems.

Major reservoirs in the Grand, Conestogo, and Speed Rivers helped mitigate flooding downstream and reduced flows by up to 60 per cent, according to the conversation authority.

They advise that the public still stay away from waterways, watch for slippery banks adjacent to creeks and rivers, and that parents keep children and pets away from all watercourse.