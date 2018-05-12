

CTV Kitchener





The Grand River Conservation Authority says its parks, trails and facilities have finally opened for the season.

Winter weather forced the GRCA to delay opening until May 1st. The ground was too saturated and there was significant damage due to the April ice storm.

But opening day had to be delayed once again, this time because of the windstorm on May 4th.

The parks at Elora Gorge, Laurel Creek and Conestogo Lake reopened on Saturday.

The Elora Quarry will remain closed until mid-June when the weather warms up for swimming.

The GRCA operates 11 parks in the Grand River watershed.