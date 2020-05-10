WATERLOO -- The Grand River Conservation Authority is reminding residents that their sites will not be opening along with the provincial parks.

The Ontario government announced on Saturday that provincially-run parks will be reopening for day use only come Monday.

The GRCA says this does not include any of their parks, trails, conservation areas, or properties they own, but that they are working on a reopening plan and will be taking a phased approach.

There is no definitive timeline for reopening GRCA properties as of Sunday.

Some aspects the authority says they have to first consider include: maintenance, signage related to physical distancing, and ensuring staff have proper PPE.

They add that they have been receiving reports through the pandemic of people accessing their properties. No trespassing charges have been laid as of yet.