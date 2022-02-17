GRCA issues flood watch for Grand River

The Grand River Conservation Authority is warning residents along the Grand River of potential flooding Thursday due to a significant weather system.

Officials expect “runoff and the potential for ice movement.”

In a flood watch message issued Wednesday afternoon, the GRCA said warmer weather and rainfall on Thursday “are expected to result in a partial melt of the snowpack, causing runoff into local waterways and increasing the risk of minor flooding in low-lying areas.”

The alert suggested that significant flooding is not anticipated “however, the potential for flooding due to ice jams remains wherever ice is present in the river system.”

Officials said residents who typically experience spring flooding should be prepared as weather conditions may change quickly without warning.

The public is also being asked to stay off the river and local waterways due to extremely unsafe ice conditions created by this current “weather event”.

The GRCA has placed the watershed under an ‘Orange’ flood watch.

Officials said this watch is in effect until Friday afternoon, and may be updated if necessary.