GRCA issues flood warnings, watches for Grand River watershed

The Grand River Conservation Authority is warning residents along the Grand River of potential flooding Thursday due to a significant weather system.

Early Thursday afternoon, officials with the GRCA said a flood warning had been issued for Speed River in Cambridge. Crews are monitoring conditions on Mill Run Trail under Highway 401 and Blackridge Road.

A flood watch is in effect for all areas in the Grand River watershed due to runoff and potential ice movement.

The latest update said most local waterways are still covered in ice and there are no significant ice jams in place.

“Significant flooding is not anticipated with this event, however, the potential for flooding due to ice jams remains wherever ice is present in the river system,” the watch said.

The watch will remain in effect until Friday afternoon, and will be updated if necessary.