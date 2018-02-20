

CTV Kitchener





The Grand River Conservation Authority says a flood warning remains in effect for the entire Grand River Watershed.

The GRCA says the mild temperatures along with rainfall totaling 40-55 mm across the watershed will trigger significant runoff into the rivers.

They also expect ice jams near Freeport in Kitchener, the cities of Cambridge and Brantford, and the community of Cayuga to release and potentially cause flooding in those communities. There is also a small ice jam in the Nith River downstream from Plattsville.

The authority says the towns of Grand Valley, Waldemar, Mapleton, Drayton, and New Hamburg, and Ayr are particularily at risk.

Waterloo Regional Police are also asking drivers to use caution as roads in some low-lying areas could also flood.