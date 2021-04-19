KITCHENER -- The Grand River Conservation Authority will open its parks for day use early this year.

In a release, the GRCA said all parks, expect for Elora Quarry, will open on April 23. They were originally scheduled to open on May 1.

Overnight and seasonal camping is suspended under Ontario's stay-at-home order. Last week, the province extended that order for two more weeks, until at least May 20.

Guests who booked overnight camping spots during those dates will automatically receive a refund. Anyone with seasonal campsites will be contacted by the GRCA directly.

All parks continue to operate at reduced capacity during the COVID-19 pandemic. Some washroom facilities are open, but picnic tables, boat rentals and food concessions are closed.

Guests are asked to keep their visits short and take their garbage home with them whenever possible.