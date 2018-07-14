

Chase Banger, CTV Kitchener





The Grand River Conservation Authority is encouraging water conservation through the Grand River watershed due to persistent dry conditions.

Representatives from municipalities, farmers, golf course operators, water bottlers, Six Nations and others make up the Grand River Low Water Response Team.

The team has placed the watershed in a Level 1 condition, which requests a voluntary 10 per cent reduction in water consumption by users, a release from the GRCA said.

Some parts of the watershed have not had rain since the last week of June, and recent temperatures have increased evaporation and the amount of water plants have consumed.

The conditions are not likely to break soon.

July 15 and 16 show chances of showers, but no significant rainfall is expected in the next week according to Environment Canada.

The weather agency has predicted near normal precipitation over the next three months, the report says.

The Grand, Conestogo and Speed River reservoirs have been releasing water gradually to ensure enough water is supplied to municipal drinking water and wastewater treatment plants, and to help maintain the overall health of the rivers.

Dry conditions have also contributed to a number of fires in recent weeks.

A controlled barn fire spread and destroyed another building last week near Arthur, and a car crash near Fergus sparked a field fire.