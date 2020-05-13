KITCHENER -- The Grand River Conservation Authority announced Wednesday it will be temporarily laying off 75 staff members.

In a statement to CTV News a GRCA spokesperson says under the provincial guidelines due to COVID-19, the GRCA has been scaling back operations since mid-March, including closing all conservation areas to the public, temporarily suspending programs, and cancelling events.

The GRCA noted in a news release earlier this year that it generates more than 45 per cent of its own revenue through sources such as camping fees, park admissions, nature centre programs, hydro sales, property rentals, tree sales, planning permits and donations.

Because of the pandemic, the GRCA says they are projecting a $4 to $5 million operating loss.

The spokesperson says it has become necessary to temporarily lay off 75 union and non-unionized casual, seasonal, part-time, and full-time workers to ensure they can continue to provide critical services and address the financial impacts.

OPSEU, the union the represents some of the GRCA’s workers, claims in a press release that management only gave the union an hour’s notice before informing staff of the layoffs, cutting short any opportunity to discuss or negotiate alternative solutions.

“The GRCA is suffering from a severe case of failed leadership. The best cure is to sit down with front-line workers through their bargaining agent, OPSEU, and listen to sensible solutions,” said OPSEU president Warren Thomas in the release.

The GRCA says they are following the process identified in their collective agreement with the union.

“These were very difficult decisions,” said Samantha Lawson, GRCA CAO in a statement to CTV News. “Our staff are highly dedicated, and have demonstrated resilience during this very challenging time. Like our watershed municipalities, we have been reducing our expenditures, while maintaining the highest level of service possible. Temporarily laying off our employees is not an action we wanted to take, but given that the length of time and extent to which our operations will continue to be impacted by COVID-19 is uncertain, we have reached a stage where further reductions are needed in order to ensure the delivery of critical services now and in the longer term.”

The GRCA employs up to 450 staff at different times throughout the year, many are seasonal workers.

The last time the GRCA laid off staff was in the 1990’s when provincial funding for conservation authorities was significantly reduced.