

CTV Kitchener





Funding is being offered to residents in Wellington County to upgrade current wells and properly decommission old wells.

The money is part of the Wellington Rural Water Quality Program provided through the county.

Under the program, some property owners can receive either 80 percent funding for wells that are upgraded or funding up to $2500 to decommission an old well.

The Grand River Conservation Authority says decommissioning old wells help protect the water supply and maintaining wells that are used keeps them free of contaminants.

There are also grants available for those who live other counties within the Grand River Watershed.