Grandparents scams are on the rise: Here’s how to avoid them

Canadians have lost $4.2 million this year to emergency scams, also known as imposter or grandparent schemes, and that’s nearly doubled since 2021.

The data, from the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre (CAFC), also shows 1,352 incidents were reported between Jan. 1 and Aug. 31, 2022.

Experts say some victims never come forward because of fear or shame.

HOW THE SCAM WORKS

Emergency scams usually begin with a phone call from someone impersonating a friend or family member who claims to be in an urgent situation and is needing money.

The con artists often go after seniors, pretending to be a grandson or granddaughter in trouble. One version of the story includes an arrest and request for help with bail.

Sometimes the scammers will use the victim’s social media sites to gather real names, nicknames and travel plans to make their story more realistic.

WARNING SIGNS

How to spot a scam:

You don’t recognize the voice as your friend or family member

The caller says it’s an emergency and makes an urgent request for money

The caller insists you tell no one (they may claim to be embarrassed)

A stranger will show up at your home to pick up the money, or it’s being sent to an unfamiliar address or account

What to do – and not do – if you receive a suspicious call:

Stay calm no matter how dramatic the story is or how threatening or intimidating the caller sounds

Take time to verify the story

Ask the caller questions only that person would know (such as the name of a family pet or a shared memory)

Never volunteer personal information to callers

Be suspicious of any caller who demands immediate action, especially financial payments

If the situation doesn’t feel right don’t be afraid to say no and hang up the phone

AFTER ENDING THE CALL

If you get a suspicious call, police say you should:

Call your family members/friends/the company back right away, especially the person who claimed to be calling to verify the message

Get a second opinion from a family or friend about the situation

Do not send money

Report the call to your local police department

CONTACTS

For more information or to report a scam visit: