Grand River watershed under flood watch

With temperatures expected to reach into the double digits this weekend, the Grand River Conservation Authority (GRCA) has issued a flood watch for the entire Grand River watershed.

The expected snowmelt will raise river flows and cause some flooding in low-lying areas, the GRCA said in a media release.

The incoming weather system also has the potential to break-up the remaining ice on local waterways and create ice jams – particularly in areas prone to the phenomenon including Grand Valley, West Montrose, New Hamburg, Brantford and Dunnville.

An existing ice jam remains in place in Cayuga in Haldimand County.

The risk of flooding due to ice jams exists “wherever ice is present in the river system,” the GRCA said.

Officials will monitor conditions and may close the Mill Run Trail in Cambridge under Hwy 401 and Blackbridge Road if necessary.

The agency encourages residents to familiarize themselves with local flood response programs and stay off all water bodies due to “extreme unsafe ice conditions.”