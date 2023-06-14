Grand River Transit will get a bit more expensive in July

Starting in July, Grand River Transit (GRT) fares will increase by an average of 2.5 per cent.

The cost of a cash fare will go from $3.50 to $3.75.

It was approved by Region of Waterloo council earlier this year.

Prices will also be impacted for monthly passes, student-aimed passes, and prices for the affordable transit program – a cheaper alternative for low income residents in the region.

All of the changes will come into effect on Canada Day.

Monthly passes will go from $90 to $92.

University students paying for their discounted U-pass will also see a price hike per term.

This marks the second straight year Grand River Transit fares have gotten a bump.

In 2022, single ticket fares saw a 25 cent increase – GRT’s first rate hike since 2019.

We spoke to a number of riders about the price hike, some saying they may not notice the price change each time they pay by change or tap their card, but it can make a noticeable difference over time.

“Unfortunately, like a lot of things, prices are going up. We have to deal with it whether we like it or not,” one rider said.

“If the prices go up, then maybe less people will be able to afford to use the bus,” another resident said.

GRT's Affordable Transit Program is still offering discounts on monthly passes and easy-go payment cards for residents living at a reduced household income but at a slight cost increase.

Kim Wilhelm with the Waterloo Region Food Bank said the price increase is just a sign of the times as the general cost of living continues to rise.

She fears as life’s expenses go up, it will force more people living with food insecurity to make tough choices.

“Every day people are forced to make that decision. ‘OK, today am I going to pay my rent or am I going to buy food, am I going to get that bus pass or buy food, am I going to pay that car repair bill that gets me to and from a job, or should I buy food?’ So this just one of those many things that are contributing to the overall cost of living,” Wilhelm said.

Some fares will remain unchanged. Single day and family passes will stay at $8.50.

The price of summer passes, which are valid from July to the end of August, will also stay the same.

Veterans aged 65 and older can still ride for free.