KITCHENER -- More measures are being put in place to protect those who use public transit in Waterloo Region.

Starting Monday, only 20 people will be allowed on Grand River Transit busses at a time to allow for better physical distancing.

"Most trips aren’t seeing a capacity or close to it," said Peter Zinck, director of transit services for GRT. "It’s about balancing ridership with physical distancing and being responsible with the amount of services that we have."

If a bus hits capacity, the driver will bypass riders until others are dropped off. A spare bus will be sent to pick up those who could not get on.

Weekday bus service will be running on a reduced schedule for some routes.

"I take it every day," one rider tells CTV Kitchener. "There’s seven or eight people on the bus at a time. You can’t sit beside me anymore because of the virus, but I fell pretty safe on the bus."

Another rider says they see around two to three passengers on the bus in the mornings and five to six in the evenings.

Zinck says there are currently 28,000 people boarding GRT a day, which is about 30 per cent of what it was before the pandemic.

"There’s certainly enough space to move around and to be separated from people, but not everyone is going to be two meters apart from each other in a 12-metre vehicle," he said.

Guelph Transit currently limits its capacity to ten passengers.

"There’s a lot of turnover on route so people get off at the next stop and then there would be spaced back on the bus," said Zinck.

The GRT will be monitoring the changes in capacity and route reduction in the following week and making adjustments as necessary.

The LRT and weekend services will be unaffected by the changes.