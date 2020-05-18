WATERLOO -- Grand River Transit has confirmed an employee has tested positive for COVID-19.

A representative says the employee has been off work for the past five days, and is doing well.

"GRT has been following enhanced cleaning and physical distancing measures on buses to ensure the health and safety of transit riders and GRT employees," the representative confirmed in an email to CTV News.

The Waterloo Region transit service says they are following up with contact tracing and will have more information available at a later date.