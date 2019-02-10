

CTV Kitchener





Those who rely on Grand River Transit to get to work might want to study up before their Monday morning commute.

GRT will be changing over 300 bus stop names across Waterloo Region on Monday.

The change is part of an effort to standardize the system and for “wayfinding purposes”, according to their website.

Some noteworthy changes include switching stop names to reference key landmarks, while other routes will see street names added for better wayfinding.

The University/Seagram stop will switch to University Ave./University of Waterloo and is an example of a landmark name change.

The Father David Bauer stop will switch to Westmount/Father David Bauer and is an example of adding a street name for better wayfinding.

The Frobisher/100s Block stop will switch to 151 Frobisher Ave. and is an example of standardizing midblock stop names.

For a full list of stop name changes, see the attached document below.