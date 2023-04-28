Grand River Raceway track expansion to start this summer

The Grand River Raceway (GRR) in Elora says construction will get underway this summer to expand the size of its current horseracing track.

The work will convert the oval track from a 1/2-mile to a 5/8-mile, and will add new LED lighting, track surface and timer boxes, the raceway said in a release on Wednesday.

“This is a great opportunity for GRR and we are eager to begin working on this project,” said Doug McCaig, facilities manager at Grand River Raceway.

“The track expansion is a strong addition to the racing community here in Elora and the surrounding area.”

The raceway said the work is being done with support from Ontario Racing and will be completed in June 2024.