

CTV Kitchener





An exciting season in high school boys’ hockey had an appropriately memorable finish.

The Grand River Renegades and Centre Wellington Falcons battled Tuesday for the CWOSSA AAA boys’ hockey championship.

The game was back and forth all the way through, with Grand River scoring what at first appeared to be the go-ahead goal in the third period. The goal was quickly called back by the referee.

With the score tied at two in overtime, Owen Bender scored the winning goal to give Grand River the title.

“It feels amazing,” Bender said after the game.

The Renegades advance to the OFSAA provincial championship, which takes place later this month in St. Catharines.

On the AAA girls’ side, Aniela Breen scored the only goal as the John F. Ross Royals downed the St. Mary’s Eagles in the final.

The Royals will seek provincial gold later this month in Cambridge.