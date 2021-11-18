Grand River Hospital running Downtown Kitchener COVID-19 testing site until spring of next year

KITCHENER -

The COVID-19 test site at the former bus terminal in Downtown Kitchener will be running until at least spring 2022.

Grand River Hospital announced on Thursday they will continue to operate the site at Charles and Ontario Streets.

They originally moved to the location in December 2020 to better accommodate pedestrians, vehicles, and provide more protection from cold and inclement weather for staff, residents and testing equipment.

“This work is still important to manage the spread of COVID-19,” says Grand River Hospital COVID-19 test site lead Tal Kleiman in a news release. “We are still seeing individuals with positive results and we know implementing measures to reduce the spread of illness as soon as possible, can make a difference in our community.”

The facility will continue with its same hours of operation from 7:15 a.m. to 6:45 p.m., Monday through Sunday, by appointment only.

Those looking for more information, or to book an appointment, can visit the hospital's website.