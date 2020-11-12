KITCHENER -- Grand River Hospital is working with the Region of Waterloo to create a "winterized" COVID-19 testing site at Charles and Ontario Streets.

Officials say the site will be able to continue operating in cold and inclement weather.

“We have been working towards a more 'winterized' test site for some time now,” Sarah Sullivan, site lead for the COVID-19 test site, said in a news release. “Our current location at Catalyst has been terrific, but we know that winter will bring colder, and more unpredictable weather that our testing tents cannot sustain. The new site has been planned to protect staff, residents and equipment from the elements and enable us to continue operating, even during periods of poorer weather.”

Crews are currently working to install infrastructure and equipment for the site, including tents, heating and information technology components that will let staff perform tests and chart within the hospital system.

“The use of the former Charles Street Terminal as a drive-through testing site speaks to the great partnership that we have with Grand River Hospital,” Regional Chair Karen Redman said in the release. “It also speaks to finding tangible solutions through community partnerships. We are confident that this solution will help many residents throughout Waterloo Region access COVID-19 testing.”

For now, COVID-19 testing is still available in the Catalyst parking lot on Glasgow Street by appointment only.