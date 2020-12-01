KITCHENER -- Grand River Hospital has temporarily paused some non-urgent elective surgeries as COVID-19 cases continue to impact the hospital.

Officials with the hospital said the surgeries have stopped for this week because the ICU is at full capacity.

"We are currently at full capacity in ICU and are experiencing a surge in COVID and non-COVID critical care patients," a statement from the hospital said in part.

Officials said they're still dealing with a backlog of surgeries from the first wave of the pandemic and they had opened an additional operation room to help manage the backlog.

They will continue to monitor critical and acute care capacity to determine when paused surgeries can start again.

Diagnostics and procedures will continue, officials said.

St. Mary's General Hospital said the number of open beds in the ICU is "fluid."

Some non-cancer elective surgeries have been postponed and booked cardiac surgeries have bene reduced by two per week as officials monitor the situation.

The hospital said it made the decision because of patients requiring COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 acute and intensive care.