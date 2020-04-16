KITCHENER -- If you're feeling hesitant about heading to the emergency department, there's another way for you to see a doctor.

Grand River Hospital has announced it will offer same-day virtual assessments with an emergency room doctor.

The hospital started offering the service on Wednesday.

The option is available for anyone with an urgent health concern who can't wait to see a family doctor.

Appointments are booked on a first-come, first-served basis and are available between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.

In a medical emergency, though, the hospital reminds patients they should call 911 right away.

To book, you can call the hospital at 519-749-2024.

You can get an appointment as long as you have a valid Ontario Health Card, an email address, a stable internet connection and a device with a microphone, camera and speaker.

Appointments can only be booked the same day.