KITCHENER -- Officials at Grand River Hospital in Kitchener say they're investigating a possible COVID-19 outbreak in an intensive care unit after two staff members tested positive for the disease.

An update on the hospital's website said the two cases are under review, but they haven't found an epidemiological link between them at this point. Officials believe there is minimal risk.

Additional safety precautions are in place, including testing staff and patients who may have been exposed to the disease and limiting any potential spread.

The staff members who had positive tests are self-isolating at home.