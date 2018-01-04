

CTV Kitchener





Visits are being limited at a section of a Grand River Hospital facility due to an influenza outbreak.

Hospital officials say the outbreak affects the fourth level of Grand River Terrace at the Freeport site in Kitchener.

Three patients on that floor have developed flu-related symptoms.

Hospital officials say affected patients have been isolated and aggressive cleaning procedures are being undertaken.

The outbreak will be lifted after five days elapse without any new cases of influenza being diagnosed.