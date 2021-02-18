KITCHENER -- Officials with Grand River Hospital and Region of Waterloo Public Health have declared a COVID-19 outbreak in part of its stroke program.

In a news release, the hospital said the outbreak is on 5North. The situation is under investigation and officials will contact any patients and staff affected by the outbreak.

Admissions to the unit are temporarily closed and care partner visits are suspended for the time being.

Officials say they're working to identify possible cases.