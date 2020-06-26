KITCHENER -- The Grand River Conservation Authority (GRCA) plans to keep some of its properties closed for the next two to four years due to emerald ash borer (EAB) threatening trees.

The closed areas include the trail at the south end of Wrigley Lake, the small island and forest in the eastern portion of Byng Island Conservation Area, the property and trail at Hosack Tract and trails on the western half of Apps' Mill.

The GRCA says there are signs posted in each area informing people of closures.

The closures will remain in place until the GRCA is able to address the risk to trees in the areas. It will review the closure decisions periodically.

According to the GRCA, closing these areas will "focus current tree removal resources on areas of higher use and risk" while deferring the need for hazard tree removal resources.

The EAB was first detected in the watershed in 2010 and has led to "significant ecological and financial impacts," the authority says.

The GRCA says the greatest financial impact is removing dead or declining trees that pose a risk to people or infrastructure. Between 2014 and 2019, the authority spent $1.9 million on hazard trees in its conservation areas, cottage lots and recreational trails. It's budgeted $800,000 for more removals by March 2021.

The EAB is an invasive insect that feeds on ash trees in Ontario. It was first discovered in the province in 2002.