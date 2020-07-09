KITCHENER -- The Grand River Conservation Authority is asking residents in the Grand River watershed to cut their water consumption by 10 per cent as dry conditions persist in the area.

Rainfall last month was sporadic and there was barely any rain in the past 10 days in the watershed, the GRCA said in a news release. The lack of rain resulted in reduced stream flow in tributaries throughout the watershed.

The Grand River Low Water Response Team met via conference call on Wednesday and decided to place the whole watershed at Level 1 under the Ontario Low Water Response Program. The Level 1 requests voluntary water use reduction by 10 per cent by all water users, including municipalities, aggregate operations, golf courses, water bottlers, farms for irrigation and private users. Residents are encouraged to follow municipal outdoor water use bylaws.

The GRCA says it's operating reservoirs carefully to meet flow targets while maintaining drinking water for municipalities like Waterloo Region, Brantford and Six Nations. It also helps around 30 sewage treatment plants operate properly.