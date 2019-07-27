

CTV Kitchener





Guelph police have charged a man for property damage because they say he signed his name with graffiti.

Go Transit Special Constables initiated an investigation on Thursday due to the vandalism.

Police say they were called when the man returned to the GO station and was caught on video.

A 37-year-old was arrested and charged with mischief on Friday.

He was also charged for breaching his probation order.