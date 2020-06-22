Advertisement
Graffiti Market employee tests positive for COVID-19
Published Monday, June 22, 2020 5:33PM EDT Last Updated Monday, June 22, 2020 6:24PM EDT
KITCHENER -- An employee at Kitchener's Graffiti Market has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a co-owner of the restaurant.
The employee was a hostess at the restaurant and was asymptomatic, Graffiti Market co-owner Ryan Lloyd-Craig said. The employee worked their last shift on Friday and has been self-isolating at home ever since.
According to Lloyd-Criag, four or five other hostesses who were in close contact with the employee who tested positive are also self-isolating for 14 days. All other staff will be tested for COVID-19 as a precaution, which Lloyd-Craig says goes above and beyond public health recommendations.