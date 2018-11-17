

CTV Kitchener





Wilmot residents are saying graffiti is becoming too familiar of a sight in the township.

Saturday, about 50 people went around Wilmot to attempt to clean some of the graffiti, calling it “Tag Back Wilmot”.

“We’re going to try and do our best to keep our town looking good,” says Cheryl Gordijk a councilor-elect of Wilmot township.

The organizers of Tag Back Wilmot want to send a message to whoever is behind the tagging.

“It’s vandalism all the same and it doesn’t look great in the community,” says Josh Halbert, an organizer.

“After we went out one night, they actually started tagging ‘can’t stop won’t stop’,” Halbert says.

Waterloo Regional Police say anyone caught vandalizing could face charges of mischief and are asking the public to report any suspicious acts.

For now, volunteers will continue to clean the township.

With reporting from Marta Czurylowicz