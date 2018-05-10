

CTV Kitchener





The majority of young tech minds are choosing to work in the United States, according to one graduating student.

Bo Peng, a University of Waterloo software engineer turned computer scientist, says he has polled his peers and found many are seeking employment south of the border.

In the survey, Peng asked his peers which country they were working in and how much money they were earning.

He compared base salaries in key tech cities in both Canada and the United States.

Peng says most Canadian tech companies offer starting salaries of at least $70,000 plus a signing bonus.

He says according to his data, tech employees make more money in Seattle, San Francisco, and New York even if rent costs double that of Toronto.

“At least … 50 to 60 percent of the class, I would say, went to the US for an internship,” Peng says.

Peng’s compensation data doesn’t factor in stock options which he says makes up a large portion of the package.

He says compared to Canadian companies, American tech companies offer more stock options.

At Shopify’s annual conference on Tuesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau commented on the brain drain saying he’s actually seeing tech workers returning to Canada.

“We just have to have a little more swagger as a country,” Trudeau says.

Peng says while he loves Canada he will likely be moving to the United States after graduation at least for the first several years of his career.