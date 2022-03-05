Grade 7 student organizes rally for Ukraine at Cambridge school

Students at a French Catholic school in Cambridge are rallying for Ukraine.

Alina Podoprygora a Grade 7 student at École Secondary Catholic Père-René-De-Galinée, organized the Friday event for her classmates.

She says she wants to bring awareness to her fellow students about what's going on in Ukraine, and that it's important that young people make their voices heard.

"I really wanted to let the students know how lucky they are to be in a country that is peaceful and not in a middle of a war, and there is no danger what so ever in this country," said Podoprygora.

Podoprygora was born in Ukraine, and still has family in the country, but says they are currently safe.