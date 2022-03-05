Grade 7 student organizes rally for Ukraine at Cambridge school
Students at a French Catholic school in Cambridge are rallying for Ukraine.
Alina Podoprygora a Grade 7 student at École Secondary Catholic Père-René-De-Galinée, organized the Friday event for her classmates.
She says she wants to bring awareness to her fellow students about what's going on in Ukraine, and that it's important that young people make their voices heard.
"I really wanted to let the students know how lucky they are to be in a country that is peaceful and not in a middle of a war, and there is no danger what so ever in this country," said Podoprygora.
Podoprygora was born in Ukraine, and still has family in the country, but says they are currently safe.
Putin says Ukraine's future in doubt as ceasefires collapse
Russian President Vladimir Putin warned Saturday that Ukrainian statehood is in jeopardy and likened the West's sanctions on Russia to 'declaring war,' while a promised ceasefire in the port city of Mariupol collapsed amid scenes of terror in the besieged town.
Live updates: Ukraine reasserts that 10K Russians killed
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Saturday echoed the president's assertion that Russia has lost more than 10,000 troops.
Canada urges citizens to avoid all travel to Russia after new censorship law
Canada on Saturday strengthened its travel advisory for Russia and is now urging Canadians to avoid all travel to the country after Russia's new censorship law was enacted.
She's been displaced twice after Russia's attacks. Now, she's helping other Ukrainians fleeing war
Valeriia Vershynina has been forced to flee her home twice as a result of Russia's attacks on Ukraine. Now she's helping other internally displaced people while working with a Toronto-based disaster relief organization.
As provinces lift mandates, federal officials say mask-wearing a 'personal choice'
In a marked shift in tone, Canada's top public health officials have said that amid restrictions easing in many provinces, continuing to wear a mask is a 'personal choice.'
Space mystery: Scientists believe old rocket hardware hit the moon, but there's no proof
Scientists believe a roughly four-ton discarded rocket has slammed into the moon while travelling at 9,300 kilometres per hour. However, there is no proof yet of the impact.
Canadians answer the call to defend Ukraine
Canadians are answering the call to defend Ukraine against the Russian invasion after a plea by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
Ukraine war sparks fresh calls for urgency on upgrading North America's defences
Russian President Vladimir Putin's decision to put his country's nuclear arsenal on high alert last weekend has sparked hope that Ottawa and Washington will finally act with urgency in upgrading North America's defences.
Canadian journalist documents life amid Russian invasion
From Kharkiv to Dnipro Canadian journalist Fin dePencier captured daily experiences on the frontline of the war in Ukraine. He agreed to share his experiences with W5 in a modern-day video diary, chronicling the Russian invasion from the front lines.
'This place saved my life' Clients look for public support in helping keep addiction recovery centre running
A London addiction recovery program that has helped over 100 people in the last two years is closing its doors at the end of the month due to a lack of funding.
'It’s a miracle': Amazing story of why local family does annual Childcan Polar Dip
Every year Jim Howe leads a team of co-workers from the Toyota plant into the frigid waters of Lake Erie.
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Ontario drop below 800 for first time since December
Hospitalizations related to COVID-19 in Ontario dropped below 800 on Saturday for the first time since late December.
'It’ll be good to bang against other teams': Two Windsor athletes travelling to Colombia for wheelchair rugby competition
Wheelchair Rugby Canada is participating in the 2022 WWR Americas Championship in Medellin.
Wind gusts of 100km/h possible in Windsor-Essex
It’s going to be a warm but windy weekend in Windsor-Essex with strong winds expected Sunday.
Chatham-Kent police investigate bomb threat at Wallaceburg high school
A teen was arrested Friday after allegedly making a bomb threat on social media.
Adoptathon weekend underway to bring home a feline friend
There was a lineup outside the PetSmart in Barrie on Saturday morning for those looking to bring home a feline friend.
Homebuyers beware: New scam could significantly impact purchase
Police are warning homebuyers about a new scam that could significantly impact a major purchase.
Man convicted twice of attempted murder sentenced to 3 years probation
A Minden, Ont. man convicted of attempted murder twice has been sentenced to three years probation.
Callander art show brings together paintings from 19 different artists
19 artists from the North Bay Art Association (NBAA) are putting their paintings on display the Callander Bay Heritage Museum & Alex Dufresne Gallery.
Snowshoeing with yoga makes 'snowga', a new outdoor activity in Timmins
Amy McKillip of Timmins has discovered 'snowga' outings, hosted by Rebel Soul.
Snowcross racing is back in Greater Sudbury
The hills in the Greater Sudbury community of Azilda were alive with the sounds of little rippers treading through a snowmobile course at Sudbury Downs on Saturday.
Ottawa march expresses solidarity with the community following ‘Freedom Convoy’ demonstration
A community coalition held a rally in downtown Ottawa Saturday to encourage the community to 'say no to hate and yes to community care and solidarity' following the 'Freedom Convoy' demonstration.
Two new COVID-19 deaths in Ottawa Saturday, hospitalizations up slightly
Ottawa Public Health is reporting two new COVID-19 deaths in the capital and a slight increase in the number of residents fighting an active infection in hospital.
Eastern Ontario cookie company creates 'Unity Pie' to support Ukrainians
Many businesses have stepped up to donate a portion of item sales to the crisis in Ukraine and one eastern Ontario bakery is joining in by creating a sweet treat that's been shipped across the country.
Wind gusts of up to 100 km/h possible in Toronto on Sunday: Environment Canada
Parts of Toronto will see winds of 80, 90 or even 100 kilometres per hour in some instances on Sunday, Environment Canada meteorologists warn.
Toronto police release images of suspect who allegedly spray-painted antisemitic graffiti at high school
Surveillance images of a suspect who allegedly spray-painted antisemitic graffiti on the grounds of a Toronto high school last week have been released by police.
Montreal hockey player recounts harrowing escape from Ukraine
"I'm sleeping. At 5 a.m., I hear ‘boom!’ You never hear that strong of a sound. It was so loud that I woke up," 30-year-old Eliezer Sherbatov said after returning home from Ukraine.
'I have a room': Quebecers rush to host Ukrainian refugees, whenever they arrive
Quebec has seen a flood of people wanting to help Ukrainian refugees, including many locals ready to host them, posting offers on Facebook or making calls. What's missing -- so far -- is the refugees, who won't be able to even apply for a visa for another two weeks.
-
WEATHER | Slippery roads ahead: freezing rain expected in Quebec this weekend
Freezing rain is expected across Quebec this weekend as a low pressure system tracks in from Colorado.
'We're all in shock': Gas price hikes leave some Maritimers with tough decisions
At a minimum price of $1.685 per litre, people in the Sydney, N.S., area woke up to some of the highest gas prices in Nova Scotia Friday morning.
First officer on scene in Portapique during tragedy raised emergency alert early on
When the first police officer arrived in Portapique, N.S. around 10:25 p.m. on April 18, 2020, the perpetrator behind Canada’s worst mass killing had already murdered residents and set fires.
-
Following a .10 cent hike yesterday, the Nova Scotia utility and review board invoked the interrupter clause and pumped up prices by another 8.7 cents at midnight last night.
School mask mandate coming to an end; MTS calls move 'premature'
The mask mandate in Manitoba is set to come to an end on March 15 and that will include schools and child care facilities.
-
An air of mystery swirls around the Hudson’s Bay Company building at 450 Portage Avenue, easily one of Winnipeg’s most iconic structures. Shuttered for over a year—after nearly a century in operation—Winnipeggers are left wondering: What will the future hold for the grand structure?
-
Indigenous people across Canada have been showing their support of Ukraine by posting photos and videos of themselves on social media wearing what is known in many communities as 'kokum scarves.'
Calgary man travels to Ukrainian conflict zone to help 'in whatever way' he can
A Calgary man is hoping for a spot on the Ukrainian front lines as thousands take up arms to help their country in the ongoing Russian invasion.
Calgary's Ukrainian community and local businesses ramp up fundraising efforts for war relief
In an effort to raise funds and help those in the midst of the Ukrainian conflict, Calgarians are doing everything they can to show their support.
-
Chestermere RCMP are looking for the public's help to find two women they say are responsible for an armed robbery at a pharmacy.
Zelensky 'desperate' plea to U.S. Congress: Send more planes
Fighting for his country's survival, Ukraine's leader made a 'desperate' plea Saturday to American lawmakers for the United States to help get more warplanes to his military. President Volodymyr Zelensky opened the private video call with U.S. lawmakers by telling them this may be the last time they see him alive.
Oilers still thinking playoffs with hot Canadiens looming
Back home from a middling road trip, the Edmonton Oilers must find a way to consistently stay sharp.
-
The Alberta Council for the Ukrainian Arts is hosting an art exhibition to support the Ukrainian community.
Blue and yellow paint splashed on door of Vancouver's Russian Community Centre, police investigating
Vancouver police are investigating after an apparent act of vandalism at the Russian Community Centre in the city's Kitsilano neighbourhood.
-
Mounties in White Rock recently recovered more than $19,000 in cash that had allegedly been collected from victims of "grandchild scams" in neighbouring South Surrey.
-
Another convoy of anti-mandate protesters descended on the B.C. legislature Saturday, gathering on the lawn to voice opposition to COVID-19-related public health orders.