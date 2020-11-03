KITCHENER -- Temperatures to start the month of November have been on the chilly side, but that is going to change this week.

A pattern change is on the way, bringing no shortage of sunshine and a return of warm temperatures. Several communities in southwestern Ontario could hit the 20 degree mark.

Although temperatures have felt cool, it wasn’t that long ago that K-W hit 20 C. On Oct. 23 the temperature at the Region of Waterloo International Airport climbed to 24.6 degrees Celsius, breaking a daily temperature record. The record to break was 24.4 C set back in 1920.

Fall can come with swings in temperatures, the day after that one day warm-up the temperature only reached 6.9 C (Oct. 24).

According to the University of Waterloo Weather Station Summary for October, it was the coldest October in over 10 years. Despite this, our temperature was still only 0.1 C below the average. The Weather Station says, “this is because October has been one of the most above average months in the past decade, after both September and August.”

We could come close to breaking a few records in southwestern Ontario over the next week.

The record to break in Waterloo Region on Nov. 6 is 18.9 C set back in 1975, our forecast high is 16 C.

Meanwhile, the record on Nov. 7 is 19.4 C which was recorded in 1975 as well. The forecast high locally is 17 C. The following three days feature daily temperature records for Waterloo Region in the upper teens or low 20s, and with our forecast close by, it’s likely some records will be broken.