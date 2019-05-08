Featured
Goose causes power outage for hundreds after flying into line
CTV Kitchener
Published Wednesday, May 8, 2019 11:31AM EDT
A Waterloo neighbourhood was a little darker on Wednesday morning following a power loss.
About 1,200 people were affected by the outage, which happened in and around Dearborn Place around 8:20 a.m.
Hydro company officials say a goose flew into a utility line. A conductor burned through and severed the line.
An automated switching process brought the number of affected customers down under 800.
By 10 a.m., most people had had their power restored.