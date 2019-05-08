

CTV Kitchener





A Waterloo neighbourhood was a little darker on Wednesday morning following a power loss.

About 1,200 people were affected by the outage, which happened in and around Dearborn Place around 8:20 a.m.

Hydro company officials say a goose flew into a utility line. A conductor burned through and severed the line.

An automated switching process brought the number of affected customers down under 800.

By 10 a.m., most people had had their power restored.