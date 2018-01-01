

CTV Kitchener





Waterloo Region celebrated the start of 2018 with parties, skating and of course, fireworks.

There was an early countdown in Waterloo Park for young children.

At the stroke of “midnight” they were treated to a spectacular fireworks show.

Revelers at Waterloo Town Square laced up their skates for a turn or two around the ice rink.

The biggest celebration was held in downtown Kitchener.

A retro-themed party inside City Hall included arcade games, cartoon-costumed characters and crafts.

Bands played outside until the big countdown at midnight.