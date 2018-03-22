

CTV Kitchener





Police were called to a Fergus restaurant for the report of two teens assaulting an individual.

A witness at the restaurant on St. Andrew Street east tried to stop the attack. The two teens then turned and began assaulting the witness.

The attackers fled the scene upon learning that police were being called.

The witness was sent to local hospital with moderate injuries.

Ontario Provincial Police located the 16-year-old and 17-year-old boys. The two are facing charges of assault and resisting arrest.