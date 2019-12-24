KITCHENER -- Waterloo Regional Police are looking for two people who were involved in a collision and then fled the scene in the vehicle of a passerby who stopped to help.

On Saturday a white GMC Yukon was travelling on King Street North in St. Jacobs.

The driver lost control of the vehicle near Printery Road, drove over a pedestrian safety island and struck a van in the opposite lane.

Both the driver and passenger of the van had non-life threatening injuries.

Police say a passerby stopped at the scene of the crash and offered to help.

That’s when the two people who had been in GMC Yukon jumped inside the Good Samaritan’s green Jeep Cherokee and took off.

It was last seen on Printery Road.

Police later determined that the GMC Yukon had been reported stolen from Elora.

The intersection of King Street North and Printery Road were closed for several hours while police investigated.

Anyone who may have information on this incident is asked to call Waterloo Regional Police.