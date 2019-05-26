

CTV Kitchener





A 53-year-old Kitchener man remains in serious condition after being pulled from the water at Victoria Park on Saturday.

Police received a report of a man in distress shortly before 6:30 p.m.

William Donaldson was walking through the park when he noticed the commotion.

“These kids, they were probably about 8 or 9 years old. They were on the other side of the bridge and said they saw someone go in the water. Once he passed underneath the bridge and approached the waterfall, he was screaming for their help.”

Donaldson says the kids ran alongside the riverbank, keeping an eye on the man as he was travelling downstream.

“Those kids were a big part of saving his life,” he says.

When officers arrived they found the man floating face down in the water.

They jumped in, pulling the man to shore and immediately began performing CPR.

“The female officer didn’t hesitate a minute, she jumped right in there. And it was cold, it was real cold.”

Donaldson says he jumped in after the officer.

Together, he says, they pulled the man out of the water.

“I didn’t know what the situation was,” says Donaldson. “I guess it was just my normal reaction just to get in there and help.”

Paramedics transported the man to Grand River Hospital.

The incident is not believed to be suspicious in nature.

Donaldson credits the work of the first responder who jumped in the water without hesitation.

“I don’t have too many heroes in life, but she’s one of them,” he says.