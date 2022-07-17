Golfers with local ties competing in Canadian Amateur Championships in Kitchener
Golfers with local ties competing in Canadian Amateur Championships in Kitchener
Some golfers competing in this year's Canadian Amateur Championships have ties to the hosting city of Kitchener.
The top annual event for the best amateur golfers across Canada, along with qualifiers from the United States and Mexico, is being hosted at Westmount Country Club.
"When Westmount expressed interest it was somewhat of a no-brainer coming to a top 20 course in the country," said Mary Beth McKenna, director of amateur championships for Golf Canada. "
Canadian Brooke Henderson is one of the many major champions to win the event.
The 2022 winner will earn a spot on the LPGA's Women's Open next month as well as the US Women's Amateur.
"This is a big deal," said Lori Spoltore, tournament chair. "Winning the Canadian Women's Amateur Championship will be a major event in this young lady's life. It will likely project them on to possibly playing on the LPGA Tour."
There are 156 players in the field who qualify through a number of point systems across Golf Canada's format.
Of the 156, nine of the competitors have ties to Waterloo Region and four are active members at Westmount. This includes five-time club champion Angela Lee, who is playing in her second career Canadian amateur.
"It means a lot," said Lee. "I love this club, I love the people here. It's great to showcase how beautiful our course is."
Lee says the competition will be tough, but she thinks if a local golfer took home the championship at the end of the week, it will mean a lot for the region.
"There wouldn't be words to describe what that feeling would be like," said Lee. "Same goes with the other three ladies that are playing in this event that are from Westmount. If one of the won there'd be shots for sure."
Practice rounds open Monday followed by four rounds of tournament play from Tuesday to Friday.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
3 dead in Indiana mall shooting; witness kills gunman: police
Three people were fatally shot and two were injured Sunday evening at an Indiana mall after a man with a rifle opened fire in a food court and an armed civilian shot and killed him, police said.
Ottawa teenager missing in the French Alps
Authorities in France say Yassin Jouali, 17, of Ottawa was last seen on July 12 while on a mountain trail with friends in the Chamonix-Mont-Blanc region of France, a resort area near the junction of France, Switzerland and Italy.
Mi'kmaw officially recognized as Nova Scotia's first language
Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston, 13 chiefs and a slew of other dignitaries were in in Potlotek First Nation on Sunday morning for the proclamation of the new Mi'kmaw Language Act. The act sees Mi'kmaw officially recognized as the province's first language.
Ontario police remind drivers to renew licence plates as more vehicles get hit with hefty fines
Ontario police are reminding drivers to renew their licence plates even though it's now free of charge. While Ontario scrapped the licence plate renewal fee back in March, the actual renewal process is still required.
Next Jan. 6 hearing to show Donald Trump's 'dereliction of duty'
A U.S. House committee's prime-time hearing Thursday will offer the most compelling evidence yet of then-U.S. President Donald Trump's 'dereliction of duty' on the day of the Jan. 6 insurrection, with new witnesses detailing his failure to stem an angry mob storming the U.S. Capitol, committee members said Sunday.
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck wed in Las Vegas drive-thru
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were wed Saturday in a late-night Las Vegas drive-thru chapel, culminating a relationship that stretched over two decades in two separate romances and headlined countless tabloid covers.
Halifax couple entertains and educates neighbours with ever-changing flags outside their home
The house belonging to local historians Dan Conlin and his wife Patricia Acheson looks like any other on their block in Halifax, except for one detail: every day, they fly a different flag outside of their house. The display is half history project and half just for fun.
Second COVID-19 booster shot increases protection against severe illness with some Omicron variants: U.S. study
A study looking at the effectiveness of fourth doses of COVID-19 vaccines, run by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, has found that a second booster shot of an mRNA vaccine has significant effectiveness against severe illness with some Omicron variants.
Rage Against the Machine calls for Indigenous 'land back' at Canadian show
At this year's Bluesfest in Ottawa, rap-rock band Rage Against the Machine used their performance to highlight the violence experienced by Indigenous people across Canada.
London
-
Homicide suspect arrested, Sunday
Police say they still consider 34-year-old Kodie Hearsum to be "armed and dangerous", but are now calling the homicide "an isolated incident."
-
Wingham 'rolls out' for first ever 'Ride for Dad'
Riders from across Midwestern Ontario hit the highways around Wingham this weekend in support of Prostate Cancer research and awareness.
-
Woman in critical condition after crash south of St. Thomas
A two vehicle crash has sent one woman to hospital in London, Ont. in critical condition
Windsor
-
Leamington restaurant owner fined $20K, pleads guilty to Reopening Ontario Act charges
A Leamington restaurant owner has pleaded guilty to multiple charges under the Reopening Ontario Act and has been slapped with a $20,000 fine.
-
One person injured during shooting in downtown Windsor
Windsor police are investigating a shooting downtown in the 200 block of Ouellette Avenue.
-
Kingsville custom car a hit at local Hot Wheels competition
"Dragula 2.0" is a road-worthy hot-rod that was designed and fabricated by students at Kingsville District High School
Barrie
-
Pride festivals continue throughout Central Ontario
Muskoka Pride kicked off their week-long celebrations with their third annual rainbow road tour Sunday.
-
Annual Walk for Chiari in support of young boy set to return next weekend
The Donkin family is putting the final preparations in place for the return of an annual Walk for Chiari, a charity walk meant to benefit young Mason Donkin.
-
Barrie police assisting Anishinabek police in search for missing woman
Barrie police are helping another police service in trying to locate a missing woman who was recently seen in the area.
Northern Ontario
-
New wildfire in Sudbury district
The Ministry of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry confirmed a new wildfire in the northeast region late Saturday afternoon.
-
Shootings, abortion, Trump: Are fed-up Americans getting serious about getting out?
Statistics from Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada show a fairly steady increase in the number of people from the U.S. who were granted permanent residence in Canada each year since 2015. After a sharp decline during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, the number of successful U.S. applicants reached 11,950 in 2021.
-
Sault Ste. Marie Pridefest 2022 begins
Sault Ste. Marie's 9th annual Pridefest is officially underway. Members of the local LGBT2SQI+ community and their allies gathered at city hall for a flag raising ceremony to kick off this week's events. For some, Pridefest offers a chance for people to share their experiences and show support for one another.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa teenager missing in the French Alps
Authorities in France say Yassin Jouali, 17, of Ottawa was last seen on July 12 while on a mountain trail with friends in the Chamonix-Mont-Blanc region of France, a resort area near the junction of France, Switzerland and Italy.
-
Gee-Gees concerned over athletic future after uOttawa cuts Track and Field funding
Just weeks before the new school year, University of Ottawa athletes are learning that the Varsity Track and Field team is being downgraded; the result of a funding cut after the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
Murder charge laid in Lowertown fatal shooting
Ottawa police say a suspect is facing a charge of second-degree murder in connection to the shooting death of Vuyo Kashe, 36, in Lowertown Friday night.
Toronto
-
Ontario police remind drivers to renew licence plates as more vehicles get hit with hefty fines
Ontario police are reminding drivers to renew their licence plates even though it's now free of charge. While Ontario scrapped the licence plate renewal fee back in March, the actual renewal process is still required.
-
Man seriously injured in Danforth shooting
A man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries following a shooting on The Danforth.
-
Police investigating double shooting inside King West nightclub
A man is in hospital undergoing emergency surgery for critical injuries he sustained during a shooting inside a King West nightclub early Sunday morning.
Montreal
-
Unusually high number of sick kids bring Montreal ER to 'critical level'
The Montreal Children's Hospital said it is turning some patients away and that nurses have cut their vacations short as the emergency room has become filled in recent days with 'a significantly higher number of sick and seriously ill children.'
-
Seaplane crash in Mauricie, Que. leaves one dead, thousands without power
A 63-year-old man has died following a seaplane crash in Quebec's Mauricie region Sunday afternoon.
-
'History is going to judge all of us:' Montrealers protest Ottawa's plan to return Russian pipeline parts
Around 100 demonstrators gathered Sunday in Montreal's Phillips Square in protest of Ottawa's decision to send repaired parts of a Russian gas pipeline to Germany, violating its economic sanctions.
Atlantic
-
Mi'kmaw officially recognized as Nova Scotia's first language
Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston, 13 chiefs and a slew of other dignitaries were in in Potlotek First Nation on Sunday morning for the proclamation of the new Mi'kmaw Language Act. The act sees Mi'kmaw officially recognized as the province's first language.
-
'Morale is at an all-time low': Staffing shortages hit N.S. daycares as province expands public system
As Nova Scotia expands its publicly-funded daycare system, operators are sounding the alarm about staffing shortages.
-
'It's amazing': Football fans descend upon Wolfville, N.S., for CFL game
Ten thousand football fans packed into Acadia University's Raymond Field to watch the Toronto Argonauts beat the Saskatchewan Roughriders in a 30-24 victory, doubling the town's population.
Winnipeg
-
Nine new wildfires spring up as crews, planes come to help fight massive blaze
Fire activity in northern Manitoba has picked up, as nine new wildfires have sprung up around the province, and crews continue to battle a massive blaze near Pukatawagan.
-
Scorching temperatures prompt heat warnings
Humidex values in Winnipeg hit 40 degrees Sunday afternoon.
-
Foster group looking to save wildfire-threatened pets
A local animal rescue group is looking for help to save dogs and cats left behind in wildfire-threatened Pukatawagan.
Calgary
-
Cody Ridsdale, chuckwagon driver, struck by vehicle outside Calgary bar
A chuckwagon driver was among the group of people who were struck by what police are calling an impaired driver outside a Calgary bar.
-
Blake Shelton performs on Stampede stage while Gwen Stefani surprises fans
Blake Shelton, a Calgary Stampede favourite, took the stage on Saturday, performing in front of a sold-out crowd, but many people are still talking about the surprise performance by his wife Gwen Stefani.
-
Headaches aside, this Calgary ice cream eating contest was a blast
There was a sweet competition in Calgary this weekend, and some perfect weather to enjoy it too.
Edmonton
-
Parishioners return to Sacred Heart of the First Peoples Church
After two years of repairs and renovations, parishioners streamed into the new Indigenized church for a rededication ceremony and the first mass back in the building since 2020.
-
Edmonton Riverboat sets sail again
The Edmonton Riverboat returned, fully loaded with passengers, to the North Saskatchewan river.
-
'Be brave like Ukraine:' stick to sanctions in turbine strife, protesters tell Canada
Protesters called on Canada to 'be brave like Ukraine' and uphold economic sanctions against Russia on Sunday, just hours after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy delivered essentially the same message to the Prime Minister.
Vancouver
-
Stanley Park bike lane 'should have been stopped a long time ago': park board commissioner
This week is the final chance for Vancouver residents to have their say on how traffic should move through Stanley Park before the fall election.
-
$625/month for a 60-square-foot sleeping pod? That's what's being advertised in Metro Vancouver
Craigslist postings for relatively affordable shared accommodation in Metro Vancouver can include anything from tiny windowless dens to parked travel trailers. But a recent posting may be a first for the region.
-
COVID-19 hospitalizations rose in B.C. last week, but not everywhere in the province
With B.C. in the midst of another wave of COVID-19 infections, the number of patients in hospital with the disease has risen quickly over the last two weeks. The increase hasn't been evenly distributed across regions, however.